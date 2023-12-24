Games of chance - Lotto year 2023 in NRW: At least 31 new millionaires

At least 30 people in North Rhine-Westphalia became new millionaires in 2023 thanks to lottery winnings. According to a preliminary evaluation by Westlotto in Münster shortly before Christmas, the highest prize of just under €66 million went to a player from Cologne. In second place this year was a winner from the Lower Rhine with just under 47 million euros. To protect players, Westlotto does not specify exact places of residence if the winnings do not go to larger cities or conurbations. Lucky players from Essen (€35.2 million), Recklinghausen (€16.9 million) and Hagen (€6.6 million) follow in 3rd, 4th and 5th place.

More new millionaires could be added by the end of 2023. The lottery companies will publish the final results at the beginning of January.

242 lottery fans from NRW have enjoyed so-called high winnings so far in 2023. In addition to the millionaires, these are players who have won six-figure prizes by putting their crosses in the right place in the classic "6 out of 49" and the European lottery Eurojackpot, for example. The Eurojackpot, which is played on Tuesdays and Fridays, leads the field in terms of high winners with 89 players. In the classic Lotto on Wednesdays and Fridays, there were 62 high winnings in NRW.

Compared to the previous year, the lottery year performed worse in terms of the number of new millionaires. In 2022, the dream of big money came true for 45 people in NRW.

Source: www.stern.de