Games of chance - Lotto luck in Brandenburg - eight new millionaires in 2023

Whether the dream of owning a house or a big cruise - eight new 2023 Lotto millionaires in Brandenburg can certainly fulfill such wishes. There was one lucky winner more than in the previous year, as Lotto Brandenburg announced on Tuesday.

The highest Lotto prize of 2023 was won in January. A lottery syndicate from the Oberhavel district won 14 million euros. Two women and two men each won around 3.5 million euros. At the end of July, a woman from Havelland hit the lottery jackpot and won €9.6 million, according to the lottery company. She wanted to fulfill her dream of a cruise. In June, a lottery player from the Oder-Spree district won 6.6 million euros with six correct numbers plus a super number.

In April, a Eurojackpot player from the Havelland district won 1.2 million euros. The winning sum went to the father of a family of four who wanted to use it to fulfill their dream of owning their own home. According to Lotto GmbH, Brandenburg has had a total of 125 lottery millionaires since 1991.

In 2023, 927 prizes over 5,000 euros were paid out. The picks of lottery players in Potsdam-Mittelmark were particularly successful: The district received 100 winnings over 5,000 euros, followed by the districts of Oder-Spree with 67 and Barnim with 63 big wins.

Source: www.stern.de