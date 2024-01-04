Gambling - Lotto balance sheet for 2023: How many new millionaires?

Thanks to a lucky hand when picking the lottery numbers, some people once again became millionaires last year. How many new millionaires were drawn in 2023 and how much they won will be announced by Lotto Niedersachsen, the lead company in the German Lotto and Totoblock, on Thursday. It will then also publish which federal state won the most millions. The chance of winning the top prize in the classic "6 out of 49" is around 1 in 140 million. In 2022, there were 187 lottery millionaires - after 181 a year earlier. At that time, most of the million-dollar prizes went to the most populous federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia (45), followed by Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg (31 each) and Lower Saxony (15). A total of €7.97 billion was spent on lotteries that year - a slight increase of 0.9% compared to 2021.

Source: www.stern.de