Games of chance - Lotto-Baden-Württemberg selects eight New Year's Eve millionaires

Eight people from Baden-Württemberg have become one million euros richer at the turn of the year. They won millions in the New Year's Eve lottery, as Lotto Baden-Württemberg announced on Sunday. The lucky winners come from Freiburg, the Ostalbkreis, the Enzkreis and the districts of Reutlingen, Ludwigsburg, Sigmaringen, Esslingen and Böblingen. Eight other players can look forward to winning 100,000 euros each. You can find out which ticket number won how much money - smaller amounts were also distributed - on the Internet.

This was the 14th time that the New Year's Eve Millions were played out exclusively in Baden-Württemberg. Two million tickets were available at a price of ten euros each. The winners were drawn from these.

"With a probability of 1 in 250,000, the New Year's Eve Millions offer the greatest chance of becoming a millionaire in a Lotto Baden-Württemberg lottery," explained Managing Director Georg Wacker. For comparison: the odds of winning the Lotto 6 out of 49 for six correct numbers and the matching super number are 1 in around 140 million.

New Year's Eve Millions prize list

Source: www.stern.de