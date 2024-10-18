Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PanoramaNewsBavaria

Lottery victor takes extended period to secure huge winnings

 and  Vladimir Milov
1 min read
In late August, the fortunate digits for the lady hailing from Bavaria were selected.
In late August, the fortunate digits for the lady hailing from Bavaria were selected.

Lottery victor takes extended period to secure huge winnings

A lady from Bavaria's region, Middle Franconia, bagged a whopping 24,095,707.40 euros in the lottery drawing held in August. Instead of rushing to claim her winnings, she chose to savor the surprise for nearly two months before notifying the lottery authority, Lotto Bayern. She was the sole player who managed to match the lucky numbers 4, 12, 24, 26, 29, and 47, along with the bonus number 8.

Her victory was uncovered when she spotted her winning numbers in a newspaper, prompting her to cross-check with the numbers on her ticket. Upon realizing the magnitude of her fortune, the woman reportedly exclaimed, "That's some serious bank!" Her initial bet had amounted to a modest 12.90 euros, inclusive of handling fees.

"I've been sticking to my trusted set of numbers for years, none of them changing," the surprised lady shared with the authorities. She was considering her options on how to use her newfound fortune, taking her time to make informed decisions. Interestingly, she plans to continue playing the lottery as a pastime, but won't stick to the same combination again.

Winning large sums in state-run lotteries in Germany is kept confidential for the winners' safety and their own peace of mind. Professional advisors, hired by the lottery companies, assist victorious individuals in managing their sudden wealth effectively.

The lady's hometown, located in the rich cultural region of Bavaria, is renowned for its traditions and delicious Bavarian cuisine. Excited about her winnings, she envisioned potentially investing in properties across various parts of Bavaria.

Read also:

Comments

Related

A burglary took place at the Herford City Library, and the perpetrator was swiftly identified.
Panorama

Intruding individual leaves police correspondence at the crime site

Intruding individual leaves police correspondence at the crime site A suspected repeat offender is on the loose in North Rhine-Westphalia, actively committing burglaries overnight. Authorities have linked three incidents to this individual over the span of three consecutive nights. The 26-year-old culprit was apprehended due, in part, to his careless

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public
Protesters retrieve pilfered mouse sculpture
Panorama

Protesters retrieve pilfered mouse sculpture

Protesters retrieve pilfered mouse sculpture Following a multi-day "rodent expedition," the beloved mouse statue, cherished not just by kids, has resurfaced in Cologne. WDR has taken possession of the figure and is conducting a comprehensive examination. Expect photos with it to be taken again after some time has

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public

Latest

The clarity regarding the triumphant moment against Ukraine, as per Putin, remains uncertain.
Politics

The clarity regarding the triumphant moment against Ukraine, as per Putin, remains uncertain.

The clarity regarding the triumphant moment against Ukraine, as per Putin, remains uncertain. 21:34 Human Rights Watchdog: Russians Execute Over a Hundred Captured Ukrainian Soldiers A series of instances have been reported where the Russian military has executed Ukrainian soldiers who had surrendered as prisoners of war. The Ukrainian

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public