Games of chance - Lottery ticket from 2021 turns up: 100,000 euros prize

A Magdeburg woman has contacted Lotto-Toto Saxony-Anhalt with an almost three-year-old receipt - and collected a prize of 100,000 euros.

She had the six-digit winning number for the Super 6 lottery correctly on the ticket, a Lotto spokeswoman in Magdeburg announced. Despite several reports of the win, she had not contacted us until shortly before Christmas.

The woman had put her old lottery receipt away in order to have it checked later. Even after 34 months, the receipt was in perfect order. A nice trip was at the top of the winner's wish list.

It happens time and again that lottery winnings are not noticed immediately. According to Lotto-Toto, 660,000 euros from 2021 are still waiting for their winners in Saxony-Anhalt alone. Open winnings from 2021 can still be claimed until December 31, 2024.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de