Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PanoramaNewsgames of chancemagdeburgsaxony-anhaltgamblinglottery ticketlottogermanycolorfulprofit

Lottery ticket from 2021 turns up: 100,000 euros prize

The receipt has been in the cupboard for almost three years. It's worth taking a look: there are still various prizes from previous years waiting to be collected.

 and  Lauren Adams
1 min read
It often happens that lottery winnings are not noticed immediately. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
It often happens that lottery winnings are not noticed immediately. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Games of chance - Lottery ticket from 2021 turns up: 100,000 euros prize

A Magdeburg woman has contacted Lotto-Toto Saxony-Anhalt with an almost three-year-old receipt - and collected a prize of 100,000 euros.

She had the six-digit winning number for the Super 6 lottery correctly on the ticket, a Lotto spokeswoman in Magdeburg announced. Despite several reports of the win, she had not contacted us until shortly before Christmas.

The woman had put her old lottery receipt away in order to have it checked later. Even after 34 months, the receipt was in perfect order. A nice trip was at the top of the winner's wish list.

It happens time and again that lottery winnings are not noticed immediately. According to Lotto-Toto, 660,000 euros from 2021 are still waiting for their winners in Saxony-Anhalt alone. Open winnings from 2021 can still be claimed until December 31, 2024.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

An intense flash of lightning lights up the sky. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Panorama

Two storm deaths in Australia

Storms claim lives on the east coast of Australia. Several people are missing - including a nine-year-old girl. Tens of thousands of households are without power.

 and  Christian Meier
Members Public

Latest

The high water of the Elbe surrounds a bicycle on the terrace bank. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Dresden builds further flood protection

The city of Dresden is preparing for the further rise of the Elbe. The fire department is in action and is protecting the Laubegast bank with sandbags, the city announced on Tuesday. "The Loschwitz volunteer fire department is working with the Striesen professional fire department to set up a...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public