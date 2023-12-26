Skip to content
Lottery ticket from 2021 turns up: 100,000 euros prize

The receipt lay in the living room cupboard for almost three years. Shortly before Christmas, a woman from Magdeburg collected her lottery winnings of 100,000 euros. It's worth taking a look: there are still various winnings from previous years waiting to be collected.

Lotto balls lying on a lottery ticket. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A Magdeburg woman has contacted Lotto-Toto Saxony-Anhalt with an almost three-year-old receipt - and collected a prize of 100,000 euros. On February 27, 2021, the six-digit winning number in the Super 6 supplementary lottery was correct on the lottery ticket, a Lotto spokeswoman in Magdeburg announced. The lottery ticket for 40.20 euros had been played for four weeks, anonymously and without a customer card. Despite several reports of the win, no one contacted her - until shortly before Christmas.

The woman had put her old lottery receipt away so that she could have it checked at a later date. Even after 34 months, the receipt was in perfect order. "This was the only six-figure prize that was still open for such a long time," explained Lotto Managing Director Stefan Ebert. A nice trip is at the top of the winner's wish list.

It happens again and again that lottery winnings are not noticed immediately. According to Lotto-Toto Saxony-Anhalt, a total of 660,000 euros are still waiting for their winners from 2021, with the highest amount still outstanding being 5,000 euros. All open prizes from 2021 can still be claimed until December 31, 2024.

Lotto-Toto Saxony-Anhalt still has around €850,000 outstanding from 2022. This includes a prize of 7777 euros that was won at the beginning of July 2022 in a nationwide special draw via the Spiel 77 supplementary lottery in the Burgenland district, according to the state-owned company. Nine amounts of 1000 euros each are also still waiting for the winners to collect them. There is still time until the end of 2025.

Source: www.stern.de

Latest