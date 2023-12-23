Skip to content
Lottery player wins almost two million euros

A lottery player from Hesse can look forward to winning millions for Christmas. The man from the Lahn-Dill district matched six of the seven required numbers to win the second-highest class of the European lottery Eurojackpot and will receive around 1.98 million euros, Lotto Hessen in Wiesbaden...

A lottery player from Hesse can look forward to winning millions at Christmas. The man from the Lahn-Dill district matched six of the seven required numbers to win the second-highest class of the European lottery Eurojackpot and will receive around 1.98 million euros, Lotto Hessen in Wiesbaden announced on Saturday. He shares the prize pot of around four million euros in class 2 with a player from Spain.

This is the 20th Hessian million prize of 2023, according to Lotto Hessen. "There has never been a higher number of lottery millionaires in Hesse since the introduction of the euro," it said. The previous record was 19 hits and dates back to 2021.

Most recently, a player from the Kassel district won €2.2 million in the lottery draw on St. Nicholas Eve. According to Lotto Hessen, the highest payout of the year so far in Hesse went to a player in the Rhine-Main region. At the end of September, he had to share the €45 million prize pot of the 6aus49 lottery with a player from Lower Saxony and was paid €22.5 million.

Source: www.stern.de

