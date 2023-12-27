Games of chance - Lottery player in MV wins 235,435.70 euros

A surprising Christmas present for a lottery player from Mecklenburg-Vorpommern: He picked six correct numbers in prize category 2 in the draw on December 23 and can therefore look forward to 235,435.70 euros, as the Lotto and Toto administration company in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern announced on Wednesday. His lucky numbers: 1-4-8-12-17-22. According to the management company, this is the 31st big win this year in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

Source: www.stern.de