Lottery player from Saxony wins almost 1.7 million euros

Shortly before Christmas, a lottery player from the district of Sächsische Schweiz-Osterzgebirge won almost 1.7 million euros. He had submitted a system ticket for the draw on Wednesday, as the Saxon lottery company announced on Thursday. The player had marked nine numbers in his system betting

Games of chance - Lottery player from Saxony wins almost 1.7 million euros

Shortly before Christmas, a lottery player from the district of Sächsische Schweiz-Osterzgebirge won almost 1.7 million euros. He had submitted a system ticket for the draw on Wednesday, as the Saxon lottery company announced on Thursday. The player had marked nine numbers in his system betting box, and by combining the selected numbers, he played 84 picks. This was the sixth million-dollar win of the year in Saxony.

