Weather - Lots of rain on Saturday, Christmas Eve with mild temperatures

Saturday will be rainy in Thuringia. In the morning, it will still be snowing above 800 meters, according to the German Weather Service (DWD) on Saturday. Later, however, the snow will change to rain. According to the DWD, there will be squalls in the upper mountains. Temperatures will reach five to eight degrees, two to five degrees in the mountains.

At night, it will continue to be rainy and overcast with five to two degrees, zero degrees in the ridges. Towards the morning, temperatures will rise significantly to a maximum of nine degrees. On Sunday (Christmas Eve), the weather will be overcast and rainy with mild temperatures of ten to twelve degrees, five to nine degrees in the mountains. Occasionally it will be stormy.

The rain will slowly ease in the second half of the night. It will cool down to nine to four degrees. It will continue to rain on Monday, but there will be dry spells in between. Highs will be ten to twelve degrees, five to nine degrees in the mountains.

Weather forecast

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de