Lots of rain in Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland

White Christmas falls through in Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland. Instead, it will remain wet and windy for the festive season this year. It will be overcast and rainy on Saturday, according to the German Weather Service (DWD) in Offenbach on Saturday. A moderate westerly wind is blowing....

White Christmas falls through in Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland. Instead, it will remain wet and windy for the festive season this year. It will be overcast and rainy on Saturday, according to the German Weather Service (DWD) in Offenbach on Saturday. A moderate westerly wind is blowing. Locally, strong gusts are possible, in the mountains gale-force winds. Highs are expected to reach between seven and eleven degrees. On Sunday night, temperatures will drop to between eight and five degrees. It will rain at times and remain stormy.

For Christmas Eve, meteorologists are predicting heavy rain in places with highs of six to eleven degrees. There may be strong to gale-force gusts at times, with squalls at high altitudes. It will remain cloudy, wet and stormy on Monday night. The lowest temperature will be between nine and four degrees.

It will remain uncomfortable on Christmas Day: The DWD is reporting rain at times with widespread heavy gusts of wind, gale-force winds in the mountains and squalls in the peaks. Temperatures will rise to ten to 13 degrees.

DWD forecast

Source: www.stern.de

