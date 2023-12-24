Weather - Lots of rain and wind over Christmas too

Heavy rainfall on Christmas is likely to cause water levels on the rivers in Hesse to rise further. The German Weather Service has warned of continuous rain on Christmas Eve, with temperatures of up to eleven degrees and around six degrees in the higher regions, making it very mild and sometimes stormy. In addition to the 30 to 50 and occasionally 60 liters per square meter that have already fallen, a further 5 to 15 liters are expected to fall in the northern Hessian mountains by the evening.

Further intermittent rainfall is expected during the night into Monday. Another 15 to 20 liters of rain per square meter are to be expected, especially in the area bordering North Rhine-Westphalia, and in some places it could even reach 25 liters per square meter. Christmas Day will also be mostly overcast and rainy. Temperatures will reach up to twelve degrees and up to eight degrees at high altitudes, with stormy gusts from the southwest and gale-force winds at summits. The precipitation should then gradually ease over the course of Tuesday.

Source: www.stern.de