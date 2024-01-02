Forecast - Lots of rain and wind - colder at the weekend

It will remain wet in many parts of Germany in the first week of the year. The German Weather Service (DWD) in Offenbach predicted heavy rain "with only brief interruptions" until Thursday. High amounts of rain are expected from Lower Saxony to the Black Forest as well as in the eastern and south-eastern low mountain ranges. The DWD expects 30 to 50 liters per square meter within 30 to 60 hours, and up to 120 liters in the mountains.

According to the DWD, there will be lots of rain showers on Wednesday, with the possibility of isolated thunderstorms in the west and southwest towards the evening. In the southeast and east, however, it will clear up. Temperatures will climb to between 7 and 14 degrees. With the exception of the north-east, there may be strong to stormy gusts on Wednesday, including squalls on the North Sea and in the mountains.

On Thursday, the DWD also expects showers in some areas. As the day progresses, it should become drier and clearer, especially in the south. Temperatures will reach 7 to 11 degrees. In central Germany and the south, strong to stormy gusts are to be expected again. Gale-force winds may occur in the mountains.

According to the DWD, rain showers will also fall in some areas on Friday. There may also be snow and sleet in the east and north-east. Temperatures will drop a little, ranging from 10 degrees in the southwest to 1 degree in the northeast. The wind will die down. During the night to Saturday, rain will fall again in some areas, and snow in the lowlands. It may also become icy.

Source: www.stern.de