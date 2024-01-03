German Weather Service - Lots of rain and stormy gusts

Persistent rain is still to be expected in parts of Hesse. According to the German Weather Service on Wednesday, this could be heavy in congested areas in the low mountain ranges. In addition, gale-force gusts with wind speeds of up to 65 kilometers per hour are expected in the mountains and during showers, and even up to 85 kilometers per hour at summit locations. Due to the amount of rain expected until Thursday, severe weather warnings have been issued for parts of eastern and western Hesse in the congested areas of the Westerwald, Rhön and Vogelsberg.

The amount of rain is causing many rivers in Hesse to continue to swell. According to the Hessian State Agency for Nature Conservation, Environment and Geology (HLNUG), the Fulda exceeded reporting level 3 in the Fulda district of Bronnzell on Wednesday. At a total of twelve measuring points in Hesse - mostly along the Fulda and the Lahn - reporting level two was exceeded in the early morning. Reporting level 1 applied at 29 locations.

At reporting level 1, the waters are full to the brim and smaller areas of the banks are flooded. According to the HLNUG definition, reporting level 2 corresponds to a "major flood", which floods properties close to the banks and occasionally causes cellars to overflow. From reporting level 3 onwards, villages are enclosed by floodwater and roads are impassable.

Since Monday evening, rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 liters per square meter and 60 liters per square meter in congested areas have fallen. The DWD is still expecting widespread rainfall of between 5 and 15 liters per square meter until Thursday night. In the congested areas of the Westerwald, the Vogelsberg and the Rhön, local amounts of 25 to 35 liters per square meter are likely.

Source: www.stern.de