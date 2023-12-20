Skip to content
Lots of rain and stormy gusts in North Rhine-Westphalia

The coming days in North Rhine-Westphalia will be wet and stormy. According to the German Weather Service (DWD) in Essen, it will rain on Wednesday, especially in the north-west, with highs of six to eight degrees. There will also be a moderate to fresh wind. In the mountains and in the...

Weather forecast - Lots of rain and stormy gusts in North Rhine-Westphalia

The coming days in North Rhine-Westphalia will be wet and stormy. According to the German Weather Service (DWD) in Essen, it will rain on Wednesday, especially in the north-west, with highs of six to eight degrees. There will also be a moderate to fresh wind. In the mountains and in the vicinity of rain showers, individual gale-force gusts are also possible. It will continue to rain at times during the night. The lows will be between four and seven degrees.

According to meteorologists, stormy gusts and squalls are to be expected on Thursday. In the Hochsauerland region, gale-force winds cannot be ruled out. It will also continue to rain and individual thunderstorms are possible towards the evening. Highs will be between eight and twelve degrees. It will cool down to between four and six degrees on Friday night. The rain will continue.

Weather forecast DWD

