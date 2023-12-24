Weather - Lots of rain and sometimes stormy at Christmas

Over the Christmas holidays, it will remain rainy and cloudy in Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland, with mild temperatures and stormy weather in some areas. For the north of Rhineland-Palatinate, the German Weather Service (DWD) in Offenbach warned of heavy continuous rain on Christmas Eve.

Meteorologists are expecting particularly heavy rain in the Westerwald during the course of the day. In addition to the 50 to 70 liters per square meter that have already fallen, a further 10 liters could fall by the evening. Temperatures could reach twelve degrees.

Rain will also fall on Christmas Day, especially in the Westerwald, with the DWD expecting up to 25 liters per square meter, and in congested areas it could even be up to 35 liters per square meter. In other regions, it is likely to rain only occasionally. It will remain mostly cloudy with temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees. There will also be strong to gale-force gusts, including squalls at summit locations.

From Tuesday, only occasional rain is to be expected. After strong to gale-force gusts in the morning, the wind will also ease during the course of the day. Temperatures will reach 7 to 12 degrees.

DWD forecast

Source: www.stern.de