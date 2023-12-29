Skip to content
Lots of rain and mild temperatures in Thuringia in December

After starting with snow, December brought Thuringia partly spring-like temperatures and lots of rain. By the end of the month, an average of 95 liters of precipitation had fallen, an increase of around 55 percent compared to the reference period, according to the German Weather Service (DWD)...

Masses of water flow through the dyke opening on the River Helme onto the surrounding areas. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
After starting with snow, December brought spring-like temperatures and plenty of rain to Thuringia. By the end of the month, an average of 95 liters of precipitation had fallen, an increase of around 55 percent compared to the reference period, according to the German Weather Service (DWD) in Offenbach on Friday. Overall, the wintry weather with moderate frosts quickly turned into mild and wet weather. On the Christmas days, temperatures locally rose to over twelve degrees, in Jena, for example, to 12.9 degrees on December 24th.

There was heavy rainfall and thaw on the festive days, with flooding in some regions of northern and southern Thuringia. Up to 300 liters of precipitation per square meter were measured locally in the Thuringian Forest.

December 2023 is expected to be one of the eight warmest Christmas months in Germany and one of the wettest ten months since 1881, according to the German Weather Service.

