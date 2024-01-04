"The Mountain Doctor" - Lots of passion in the new episodes

The wait is over, the 17th season of the popular TV series "Der Bergdoktor" (since 2008) starts this Thursday (January 4) at 8:15 pm on ZDF. The previous winter special has been dispensed with in this series season, but with eight new episodes there is one more episode than usual. After a carnival-related interruption - "Kölle Alaaf - Die Mädchensitzung" is on the Thursday program on 8 February - the last "Bergdoktor" episode will be broadcast on 29 February.

A new love for the Doc

Fans can look forward to seeing their favorites Hans Sigl (54), Mark Keller (58), Ronja Forcher (27), Heiko Ruprecht (51), Monika Baumgartner (72), Natalie O'Hara (47), Dominic Raacke (65), Wolfram Berger (78) and many more, including many guest stars. Austrian actress Hilde Dalik (45, "Vorstadtweiber") plays a very special role in the new season as Karin Bachmeier. After all, few things are as exciting as a secret love affair, and this is what she has in common with the title character Dr. Martin Gruber (Sigl) at the beginning of the new season. At the end of season 16, he had turned her down ...

In general, the eight new episodes pick up on the events of the previous season. At the beginning of the first episode, "Looking Forward", there is a brief look back under the title "What Happened So Far" - and it is reminiscent of something dramatic: after a breakdown, Lisbeth Gruber (Baumgartner) is taken to hospital, but it is unclear whether she will survive. Her two sons Martin and Hans (Ruprecht), who are at loggerheads over a paternity dispute, rush to her - Martin directly from the tarmac, after he was actually about to leave for New York ...

What viewers can expect in "Looking Ahead"

It quickly becomes clear in the first episode that Lisbeth has survived, but that something is still wrong, but she doesn't want to tell her sons, one of whom is a doctor and the other a mountain rescuer. Instead, she insists on confidentiality and remains stubborn: "You are my son, not my doctor." It soon becomes clear that Martin is dropping his New York plans and staying with the family in the Wilder Kaiser region. "The Grubers and the big drama", comments a friend of the family aptly.

Away from the horizontally told family story, this episode revolves around a kind of Heidi-Alm-Öhi story with gourmet snail breeder Anton Grainer (Peter Kremer), Emmi Neumann (Lotta Herzog) and her sick single mother Branka Neumann (Oona Devi Liebich), who became one of the indirect victims of the coronavirus pandemic ...

Source: www.stern.de