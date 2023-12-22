Flood - Lots of onlookers at the fish market to watch the storm surge

Hundreds of Hamburg residents and tourists took advantage of the severe storm surge on the Elbe to take a pre-Christmas trip to the fish market. Along the promenade below the St. Pauli harbour steps, they watched on Friday morning as the last cars were driven or towed from the already flooded parking areas on the riverbank when the water level reached its highest point of 3.33 meters above mean high water. Numerous emergency services from the police, fire department and Hamburg Wasser were on site, as reported by dpa reporters. The atmosphere was relaxed.

The fish auction hall was completely submerged by the floodwaters. In the Große Elbstraße behind it, which lies in front of the large flood gate at the fish market, only half of the bus stop signs were still sticking out of the water. The Elbe reached right up to the facades of the houses at the fish market with their numerous stores and restaurants.

It wasn't necessarily nice to look at the flooding, "but it was very impressive," said 70-year-old Gudrun Wetzel, who had come to the promenade at the fish market with her two grandchildren. But she was not worried. "The flood gate is closed. And besides, Hamburg has the necessary infrastructure and is well prepared for such situations."

Source: www.stern.de