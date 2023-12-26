Pietro Lombardi and Laura Maria Rypa - Lots of love for Christmas

The Lombardis apparently enjoyed a harmonious Christmas with their children. Pietro Lombardi (31) and his fiancée Laura Maria Rypa (28) let fans and followers share their reflective holidays with the family on Instagram.

Family photo of the four of them

Laura Maria Rypa, for example, shared a family photo of the four of them with Pietro Lombardi, his son Alessio (8) and their child Leano (almost 1) on a staircase in their home. The parents look down proudly on their offspring. Alessio, who comes from Lombardi's marriage to Sarah Engels (31), holds his half-brother Leano on his lap.

"My family, my life. On special days like this, you realize more and more how important a family is and that you can be together," the influencer writes on her post, adding: "This love that we have for the children and they have for us is simply priceless."

More offspring coming soon?

Meanwhile, Pietro Lombardi posted a sweet video of his son Leano. In it, the little one can be seen standing up in his playpen while dad Pietro makes him laugh with a funny walk. "My baby. It's unbelievable how fast time flies," says the singer. His son will soon be a year old. "Yesterday we celebrated Christmas together for the first time as a little family, of course with his big brother Alessio and with his wonderful mom Laura Maria."

Addressing his fiancée, Lombardi also wrote: "It's time for a daughter." The influencer in turn commented on the post with a heart emoji.

Laura Maria Rypa and Pietro Lombardi got together in 2020, but quickly broke up again. An on-off relationship followed. They got engaged in 2022 and their son Leano was born in early 2023. Lombardi's marriage to Sarah Engels ended in divorce in 2019.

