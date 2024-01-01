New Year's Eve - Lots of fireworks and fire department operations in the north

People in the north welcomed in the New Year with lots of fireworks. The fire department and police were called out to numerous incidents.

In Kiel, the fire and rescue services had to respond to 28 fires. Most of these were small fires involving garbage cans and firework remains, which were quickly extinguished by the professional fire department and volunteer fire departments, as a spokesperson said in the morning.

In one incident in Stockholmstraße, the fire threatened to spread from furniture on a balcony to the apartment next door. The fire department prevented this by intervening quickly.

At the same time, the rescue service dealt with 20 call-outs during this period. These included two serious hand injuries caused by handling fireworks.

In the district of Pinneberg, north of Hamburg, the volunteer fire departments had a particularly busy New Year's Eve. Between 6 p.m. on Sunday and 6 a.m. on Monday, the volunteers were called out to a total of 47 incidents, compared to 36 the previous year.

There were three major fires in Schenefeld, for example, where a fire broke out on a balcony on the third floor of an apartment building shortly before midnight. Around 20 residents of the building had to be looked after.

In Wedel, more than 60 firefighters from the Wedel volunteer fire department and the Pinneberg volunteer fire department were able to prevent a shopping center from catching fire at the last moment, according to a spokesperson in the morning. The fire broke out early on New Year's morning at a covered truck entrance to a supermarket. According to the information, garbage containers were on fire there. The storage area for gas cylinders in the delivery area posed a high risk potential. The helpers had to recover 20 gas cylinders from the danger zone and cool them down.

According to the information provided, most of the other cases were small fires: burning garbage cans or paper containers, which were mostly set alight by fireworks.

PM Pinneberg PM Kiel

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de