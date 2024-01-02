GdP state director - Loth: Firecrackers thrown at emergency services unacceptable

The police union (GdP) is campaigning for an expert council in Rhineland-Palatinate due to the ongoing attacks on police officers. There should be a broad social debate on this topic, GdP state chairwoman Stefanie Loth told the German Press Agency in Mainz on Tuesday. A high level of professional participation, including with families, schools and clubs, is essential for this. The expert council should constantly work on solutions on the basis of an objective and subjective security report.

Loth reported that the GdP was generally satisfied with the course of operations in Rhineland-Palatinate around the turn of the year. "However, we do not want to accept that colleagues were "shot at" with firecrackers." However, there were only a few cases and only one minor injury. In addition to the firecrackers thrown, various acts of resistance were also recorded.

In their operations, the police regularly take into account that there can be a combination of partying under the influence of alcohol or drugs and disinhibited behavior at major events. However, the GdP chairwoman emphasized that New Year's Eve showed that violence is also used in smaller cities and towns and that the emergency services have to be prepared for this. "As on every other day of the year, we condemn violence against police officers," emphasized Loth. "Only when New Year's Eve takes place without any acts of resistance or attacks will we be satisfied."

A tragic accident overshadowed New Year's Eve in Rhineland-Palatinate. An 18-year-old died in Koblenz when a firework exploded. In total, 105 criminal offenses and administrative offenses in connection with New Year's Eve celebrations were recorded by the emergency services in the state - twice as many as in the previous year (2022: 52). According to the Ministry of the Interior, 34 preliminary proceedings were initiated for bodily injury, 15 for damage to property and 12 for insult. A total of 68 bans and five custodial measures were imposed on troublemakers.

Source: www.stern.de