Speechless woman - Lost wedding ring found after 61 years on family farm

Glenn Gregory had been married for barely two months when his wedding ring went missing. Gregory and his beloved Barbara had exchanged vows on August 27, 1963, and upon their return from their honeymoon, they planted a tree on the family farm in Henry County, Kentucky, as reported by US broadcaster WLKY. When the newlywed later wanted to build a base for the couple's motorhome near the tree, he lost the significant piece of jewelry.

"We immediately started looking for it and never found it," Barbara Gregory told the broadcaster. "Over the years, as the tree grew, so did our marriage. It grew and grew," she recalled. But the ring remained lost despite all efforts.

Gregory's Wedding Ring Gleams in the Sun

Last December, Glenn Gregory finally passed away at the age of 80 from cancer. He was buried on the farm near the tree, as he had wished. Later, his widow commissioned Searcy Monument Co. to erect a headstone on her husband's final resting place. During the excavation work for the stone, Jonathan Searcy discovered something gleaming in the sun. It was Glenn's wedding ring, which he had lost 61 years ago.

Angie Searcy, who runs the company with her husband, described the find on Facebook: "During work on the farm in 1963, her husband lost his wedding ring, Jon found it while digging the foundation for the headstone! I gave it to her and she was speechless! This is one of those things that just doesn't happen, it's incredible!"

"One in a million chance. It's like finding a needle in a haystack," Jonathan Searcy also marveled at his find on WLKY. "God works in mysterious ways."

Barbara Gregory is happy to have the symbol of their love back, but she told WLKY that another ring is still missing. Glenn lost two rings during their marriage. The third one she bought for her husband, she kept after his death. She didn't want to bury it with her husband's body, the 77-year-old reported. "I thought he might lose it on his way to heaven."

