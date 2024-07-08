"Loser" category: Kane heavily criticized in England

England National Team Captain Harry Kane faces heavy criticism despite the Three Lions reaching the Euro semifinals in Germany.

His unremarkable performance in the penalty shootout against Switzerland in Düsseldorf, where England won 5:3, fueled media doubts about the 30-year-old FC Bayern star's current form. "That's not the Kane we know. He's immobile and can't unfurl himself," the "Guardian" commented on the match in which Kane was substituted before the penalty shootout.

Kane himself reported after being substituted in extra time that he was fine. "I'm good, I was just tired. I had a few cramps, stumbled over a few water bottles, and both thighs cramped up," Kane explained, who was replaced by Ivan Toney. Without the captain, who is usually not substituted, the five English professionals scored later in the penalty shootout.

Kane has scored two tournament goals, but due to back problems in the Bayern season finale, he doesn't seem fully fit. The English version of the portal "Goal.com" even put Kane in the "Loser" (Loser) category after the Switzerland game. "The truth is, Kane has not been useful for a long time." In the opening match against Serbia (1:0), there was a half where Kane touched the ball only twice.

