Loose roof tiles and fallen trees in Düsseldorf

Storm "Zoltan" toppled trees and loosened roof tiles in Düsseldorf on Thursday. In Hubbelrath, a tree fell onto the Bergische Landstraße and a car passenger was slightly injured, as the fire department reported in the evening. In Golzheim, around 80 square meters of roofing felt came loose from...

Storm "Zoltan" - Loose roof tiles and fallen trees in Düsseldorf

Storm "Zoltan" toppled trees and loosened roof tiles in Düsseldorf on Thursday. In Hubbelrath, a tree fell onto the Bergische Landstraße and a car passenger was slightly injured, as the fire department reported in the evening. In Golzheim, around 80 square meters of roofing felt came loose from an apartment building. Height rescuers secured it. In Ludenberg, a tree fell onto a house in such a way that it first had to be lifted with the fire department crane so that it could then be removed with chainsaws.

The fire department reported that it had been called out to around 40 storm-related incidents so far.

Source: www.stern.de

