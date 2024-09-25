Skip to content
Look for the German Granny and Infant

 and  Katherine Bradley
1 min read
Specialists assert that anticipating flash floods can be challenging due to numerous influential elements.

After the heavy downpours in Tuscany, Italian rescue teams are looking for a grandmother and her grandson, believed to be of German origin. The newborn baby and its granny have been absent since Monday evening in Montecatini Val di Cecina, as per the fire department's announcement on X. The infant's parents and the grandfather managed to find shelter on the rooftop of their holiday home when the Sterza stream transformed into a ferocious river due to excessive rain.

The hunt is still in full swing with underwater divers, a helicopter, drones, and sniffer dogs, as reported by the fire department on X. A spokesperson from the fire department shared with the Italian news agency ANSA that the missing individuals are tourists from Germany. According to Montecatini Val di Cecina's mayor, Francesco Auriemma, as reported in the "Corriere della Sera" newspaper, the torrential floodwaters snatched the baby from its grandmother's embrace. In her valiant attempt to save the baby, she too was swept away.

Italy has experienced numerous floods this month. Experts attribute this to the anthropogenic climate crisis, which is reportedly making storms more frequent and intense.

Search operations continue relentlessly, with the use of underwater divers, helicopters, drones, and sniffer dogs, to locate the missing grandmother and grandson in Montecatini Val di Cecina. Despite the efforts, no trace of the two individuals, who are believed to be from Germany, has been found yet.

