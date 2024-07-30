Longtime Biden aide Anita Dunn departing the White House

This marks the first big departure from the White House in the wake of President Joe Biden’s decision to step down from the 2024 Democratic ticket.

Biden thanked Dunn for her work at the White House in a statement Tuesday, calling her “an invaluable part of our White House.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Following Biden's announcement, speculations about the 2024 Democratic political landscape have intensified.In the midst of these political changes, Dunn's resignation from the White House is gaining significant attention.

Read also: