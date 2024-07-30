Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNews

Longtime Biden aide Anita Dunn departing the White House

Longtime Biden aide Anita Dunn is leaving the White House next week, according to a source familiar, and joining a super PAC supporting Vice President Kamala Harris.

 and  Viktoriya Miller
1 min read
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 22: Anita Dunn, senior advisor to President Joe Biden, arrives for a lunch...
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 22: Anita Dunn, senior advisor to President Joe Biden, arrives for a lunch meeting with Senate Democrats at the U.S. Capitol on July 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. Dunn is meeting with the senators to to help them push back against Republican accusations that the president's Build Back Better agenda is reckless spending. She suggested Democrats highlight the budget's 'child tax credits, lower prescription drug costs, universal pre-school' and as a tax cut for middle class families.

Longtime Biden aide Anita Dunn departing the White House

This marks the first big departure from the White House in the wake of President Joe Biden’s decision to step down from the 2024 Democratic ticket.

Biden thanked Dunn for her work at the White House in a statement Tuesday, calling her “an invaluable part of our White House.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Following Biden's announcement, speculations about the 2024 Democratic political landscape have intensified.In the midst of these political changes, Dunn's resignation from the White House is gaining significant attention.

Read also:

Comments

Related

23:52 Air Force reports of multiple drones over Ukraine
Politics

23:52 Air Force reports of multiple drones over Ukraine

23:52 Air Force reports of multiple drones over Ukraine In numerous regions of Ukraine, the army sounds air raid alerts at night. Russia is attacking the country from multiple directions with drones. An explosion was reportedly heard in Kyiv, according to reporters of the "Kyiv Independent". It

 and  Christian Meier
Members Public
A man inspects the ruins of a building destroyed in an airstrike in a suburb of Beirut
Politics

Israeli army: Hezbollah commander 'taken out'

Israeli army: Hezbollah commander 'taken out' The Israeli military confirms: The strike in Beirut targeted Muhsin "Fuad" Shukr, the highest-ranking military commander of Hezbollah and the right-hand man of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in the attack. Israel has reportedly targeted a Hezbollah

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public

Latest