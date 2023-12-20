Bundesliga - Longer vacation: Union doesn't start training until January 2

After the win against 1. FC Köln, head coach Nenad Bjelica had some good news for the professionals of 1. FC Union Berlin. The early start to training on December 28 has been canceled. The Ironmen will not start preparing for the rest of the Bundesliga season until January 2 (3 p.m.). Just the day before, Bjelica had considered reverting to a plan devised by his predecessor Urs Fischer and starting preparations before New Year's Eve.

However, Wednesday night's 2-0 defeat to Cologne in the relegation battle may have tipped the scales in favor of taking a longer break. Union also struggled to find a test match opponent for December 30. After a disappointing few months, the Berliners go into the short winter break in 15th place in the table. The season continues for Union on January 13 with an away match at SC Freiburg.

