Soccer - Long-term pubic bone problems: National player Sané operated on

Football-National player Leroy Sané from FC Bayern Munich had surgery shortly after Germany's EM exit.

According to "Bild" and Sky reports, the winger underwent a procedure on his hip after persistent problems with his shinbone. The 28-year-old is hoping to make a comeback in optimal condition by the end of July under new trainer Vincent Kompany.

Persistent Injuries

Sané had been stopped by painful injuries numerous times this year. He was glad that his long-standing thigh injury had been sufficient for him to participate in the EM. However, he stated that the problems were not completely gone during the tournament.

In the second half of the season, he had taken risks with the FC Bayern due to goals in the Champions League despite strong pains. "I can't say if I would do it again," Sané said. He was substituted during the DFB-Elf's match against Spain (1:2 n.V.) due to pain at halftime.

Sané and Kompany know each other

The national player is hoping to restart under Kompany's leadership, who he knows from shared playing days at Manchester City in the Premier League. "He was an absolute leader with an impeccable character who always led the way," Sané said. Kompany had closely monitored and supported the young players.

Sané, who wants to extend his contract, which expires in the summer of 2025, is now taking a break for rest and recuperation. The national players will join Kompany later. Kompany begins preparation with the first professionals on the coming Monday.

Little by little, the national players will join. From the 22nd to the 25th of July, Kompany will let the stars sweat it out at Tegernsee. The Asian tour from the 31st of July onwards could also see the presence of Sané and the other German national players.

New Sané teammate

The Munich team had signed the French offensive player Michael Olise (22) from the Premier League club Crystal Palace over the weekend. The new Sané teammate signed a contract until the summer of 2029. An alleged transfer fee of around 60 million Euro plus bonus payments was reportedly under discussion.

