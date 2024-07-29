- Long prison sentence confirmed

The man stood before the Regional Court Traunstein twice, both times concerning severe child abuse - and both times he defended himself against his conviction. Now, the Federal Court of Justice has also confirmed the second verdict of the Regional Court to a total prison sentence of 13 years and subsequent preventive detention. It is thus legally binding, as the Public Prosecutor's Office Traunstein announced.

The court attributed more than 30 offenses to the man. The 58-year-old always denied the allegations.

According to the investigators, the man, as a bus driver, gained the trust of a then 13-year-old in 2021. From late May to mid-July 2021, he is said to have repeatedly severely sexually abused the boy in Wasserburg and Waldkraiburg. He is said to have manipulated the child, put him under massive pressure, and threatened him and his family if he did not behave as desired.

The police discovered the boy, whom his parents had reported missing, in the man's bedroom. This led to the first indictment.

The man's now adult son only came forward after the first case was reported and filed a complaint. In the second trial, it was about severe sexual abuse of children and rape between 1992 and 2005. He is said to have repeatedly abused his still young son and two other children - both clearly under 14 years old - in a serious manner.

The first verdict to nine years in prison was passed in January of the previous year. The second trial took place in July 2023 and ended in November with the renewed conviction - this time to a total sentence of 13 years and subsequent preventive detention.

