Expert - Long flood events likely to be more frequent in future

As a consequence of the floods, experts are calling for a rethink of flood protection. "In the course of climate change, where the flood processes will change, we will certainly see other types of floods in the future," said Ralf Merz, hydrologist at the Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research in Halle (Saale), on Deutschlandfunk radio. "Such long flood events will certainly occur more often in the future."

Thousands of helpers have been working in several federal states for days. Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia are particularly affected. Much of the damage could be avoided, said the hydrologist. According to Merz, consideration should be given to whether the current flood protection system still works. "Because perhaps what we have learned from the past is not always a good measure for the future."

The expert pointed out, for example, that there are now far fewer floodplains - i.e. natural floodplains. At the same time, the expert pointed out: "Of course, we will never have one hundred percent flood protection. It is not financially or technically feasible and the landscape cannot be converted."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de