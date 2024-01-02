Flood - Long-distance water supply: Dams prepared for new rain

Thüringer Fernwasserversorgung believes that the dams and flood retention basins are prepared for the continuous rain expected this week. After the floods subsided over Christmas, water was released in a controlled manner from the Ratscher reservoir in the Thuringian Forest and the Straußfurt retention basin, which is important for flood protection in the Unstrut region, said plant manager Hans-Dieter Linz on Tuesday in response to an inquiry. This has made it possible to create storage space again. Linz does not currently see a critical point at the dams managed by the district water supply.

The German Weather Service has warned of heavy continuous rain in parts of Thuringia until Friday, particularly in the south-western Thuringian Forest and the southern Harz region. The water level on the Werra in southern Thuringia has been rising again since Tuesday morning following rainfall. According to the State Office for the Environment, Mining and Nature Conservation (TLUBN) in Jena, some water levels are expected to reach the beginning of the reporting period again during the course of the day and especially on Wednesday night. In some cases, an increase to the reporting levels is also to be expected, according to the state office.

On the Helme in the Kyffhäuserkreis district, a decision is to be made later today as to whether a breach in the dyke near Mönchpfiffel-Nikolausrieth will be deepened again in order to divert floodwater onto fields. Last Thursday, a section of the dyke was opened by excavators in a controlled manner to prevent flooding of the village of 300 inhabitants.

Source: www.stern.de