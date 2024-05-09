London's renowned Garrick Club decides to admit females, approximately 200 years since its establishment.

At the Garrick Club in London's West End, members got together to discuss whether or not to let women inside. The BBC and The Guardian reported that about 60% of the almost 1,000 members voted in favor of including ladies. This happened after The Guardian made a list of over 60 influential figures from the British establishment who are members of the club, including King Charles III, plenty of lawmakers, renowned lawyers, theater directors, producers, and actors. The majority of these individuals are elderly white men.

When The Guardian published that list on the 18th of March, it brought attention to the gender discrimination in the club. This resulted in some members resigning and others threatening to leave if women weren't allowed in. The vote happened, but it'll probably take a while before the club's first female member joins. The admissions process needs nominations from existing members and discussions among the committee members who can veto anyone unsuitable.

CNN reached out to the Garrick Club for some comments.

Nestled in Covent Garden, the club was named after the famous 18th-century actor-manager David Garrick. On the club's website, it says that the first members were "a sophisticated and cosmopolitan group" that included 24 peers of the realm, writers, actors, musicians, and publishers. The club houses around 1,300 members and offers facilities like a coffee room, morning room, card room, billiards room, reading room, members' computer room, roof terrace, 17 bedrooms, a members' lounge, and several private rooms for group events. It also has a theatrical library containing approximately 1,000 items.

Gentlemen inside the club are required to wear jackets and collared shirts, with ties being necessary if they're having lunch or dinner in the coffee room. However, after 9:30 pm for after-theater supper, ties are no longer mandatory. Ladies may don trousers but not jeans. Denim, trainers, and gym shoes are strictly banned.

The website states that the committee's promise from the beginning, "that it would be better that ten unobjectionable men should be excluded than one terrible bore should be admitted," helps keep the energetic atmosphere found in the 19th century alive among the 21st-century members.

