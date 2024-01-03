London: Russia adapts missile tactics

Shortly before the end of the year, Russia increases the intensity of its attacks. The British secret service is also certain that the targets of the missile strikes are now different. Last winter, the Kremlin mainly targeted Ukraine's energy supply.

According to the British government, Russia is particularly targeting the Ukrainian defense industry in its air strikes. Russia has increased the intensity of its attacks against Ukraine since December 29, according to the Ministry of Defense in London. Russian armed forces have used a significant proportion of the cruise missile and ballistic missile stocks built up in recent months.

The most recent attacks were probably aimed primarily at Ukraine's defense industry - not the energy infrastructure, as was the case last winter, the British wrote on Platform X. At that time, Russia had massively attacked thermal power plants, for example. Some people were left without electricity and heating for long periods of time. The new attacks now indicate at least a temporary change in strategy, the British wrote.

Russian planners were certain that the defense industry would become more important when preparing for a long war. The Russian military leadership had also declared the previous day that it was targeting defense companies. According to the Kremlin, one of Moscow's war aims is the demilitarization of the neighbouring country. Since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, the British ministry has regularly published information on the progress of the war. Moscow accuses London of disinformation.

Since December 29, Russia has fired almost 300 missiles and more than 200 drones at Ukraine. Moscow claims to have hit military installations. According to Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, however, Russia has deliberately bombed critical infrastructure and residential areas. Kiev called on its Western allies to respond to the bombardment by speeding up the delivery of air defense equipment, combat drones and long-range missiles.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de