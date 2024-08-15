After a suspicion of terrorism in Vienna - London police are well prepared for Taylor Swift's concert.

The London Metropolitan Police have stated that they are well-prepared for the concerts of US superstar Taylor Swift. In Vienna, several of her shows were cancelled last week due to terror threats - but she is set to make her first appearance on stage in London tonight. There are a total of five concerts planned at Wembley Stadium over the coming days.

"Wembley will host a series of concerts starting this Thursday evening, and we're looking forward to welcoming thousands of people to the capital," said Commander Lou Puddefoot of the Metropolitan Police.

Visible police presence expected

In the past few months, they have worked closely with the stadium, event organizers, and other partners to ensure that all visitors have a safe and enjoyable experience. "We are well-prepared for this event."

The public can expect to see police officers and security personnel, the investigators said. Even in the afternoon, many people were already on their way to the concert via the underground, some wearing fan shirts, friendship bracelets, or glittering accessories.

Suspects in Austria in custody

In Austria, three of the pop star's shows were cancelled because Islamists were suspected of planning a terrorist attack. The 19-year-old main suspect has since denied the allegations. Two other young men are also in custody.

Swift has also played several concerts in Germany as part of her "Eras Tour". Her last concert in Europe, for now, is scheduled for Tuesday in London. The tour is set to continue in the US and Canada in the fall.

