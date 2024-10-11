London imposes financial restrictions on two influential figures

21:05 World Bank Approves Ten Billion Dollar Trust Fund for KyivThe World Bank's board has endorsed the establishment of a dedicated trust fund for Ukraine, worth at least $10 billion. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on Telegram. "Principal contributors will be the United States and several other countries, and in the future, the size of the fund can expand through the participation of additional donors," Shmyhal wrote. He specified that the funds would be utilized to bolster the state budget, particularly for salaries and social expenditures, as well as for urgent economic measures.

20:31 Russian Intensify Operations in Zaporizhia and KhersonSince the outset of the week, Ukrainian forces have reportedly thwarted numerous Russian assaults in the regions of Kherson and Zaporizhia. "The South Ukraine's defense forces in the Kherson Oblast have repelled 29 attacks. During the past day, five attacks were recorded in the direction of Kherson and two in the direction of Zaporizhia," the South Command stated. Russia employed 318 drones, including three Lancet drones, and dropped 428 general-purpose bombs. Despite the ongoing hostilities, no significant gains were made. This corresponds to an earlier warning from Ukrainian forces that Russia would aim for breakthroughs towards Orixiv and Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhia Oblast in the near future. The new Russian offensive in the southern Zaporizhia Oblast unfolds while Moscow's forces continue to gain ground in eastern Ukraine.

19:50 Arrest Warrant for CNN Journalist over Kursk ReportageA Russian court has issued a warrant for the arrest of a CNN journalist for reporting from the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Russian region of Kursk. Paton Walsh, a US news network correspondent, was accused by the court in Leninski in the Kursk region of illegally crossing into Russian territory. Walsh, who is currently outside Russia, is now on the wanted list. Walsh is British. Before joining CNN, he worked as a news reporter for the British broadcaster Channel 4 News and the British newspaper "The Guardian." After the Ukrainian military entered the Russian border region of Kursk, he accompanied Ukrainian soldiers to the town of Sudcha as a reporter.

19:14 Employee of Russian Arms Plant Convicted of High TreasonA Russian court has sentenced a worker at an arms plant to 12.5 years in prison for allegedly providing military data to intelligence services in Kyiv during Russia's attack on Ukraine. The court in Yekaterinburg found the woman, who worked at Uralvagonzavod - one of Russia's largest tank plants - guilty, as reported by the Russian state news agency Tass. She is accused of providing data that could be used against the Russian army. She and her husband were reportedly arrested in the spring of 2023.

18:40 Initial Delivery: Lithuania Sends 1000 Drones to UkraineLithuania is providing additional military aid to Ukraine in its conflict against Russia. The Lithuanian government has received the first 1000 combat drones from five Lithuanian manufacturers, which will be handed over to the Ukrainian armed forces, according to the Ministry of Defense in Vilnius. Delivery is expected within weeks, along with additional equipment, launch and control systems for the unmanned aerial vehicles, and training. Lithuania has ordered over 7000 combat drones from local manufacturers for €8 million, with approximately 2300 for its own military and nearly 5000 for the Ukrainian armed forces.

18:09 Scholz's Aid Package for Kyiv Includes Mainly Previously Announced ArmamentsThe weapons package for Ukraine announced by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the afternoon consists mainly of anticipated arms goods, including further air defense systems of the Iris-T and Skynex type, Flakpanzer Gepard, tanks, self-propelled howitzers, combat tanks, armored vehicles, combat drones, radars, and artillery ammunition. However, Germany's delivery of these items was widely known in advance. For example, the two Skynex systems were already on the list of German government arms goods for Ukraine that were "planned/in progress" months ago. The planned delivery of additional Gepards, howitzers, Leopard-1 combat tanks, and drones was also mentioned in a German Armed Forces video published about two months ago. The military blogger "German Aid to Ukraine" concludes that Berlin did not provide any new aid to Kyiv today.

17:39 Baerbock Warns of Russian "Cold War"Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is urging more support for Ukraine's air defense in response to Russia's "cold war" on the country. The invitation to Russia for a peace conference remains open, "because we need peace more than ever," says the Green politician at a meeting with Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar in Berlin. However, Putin is moving away from global calls for peace and is intentionally damaging civilian infrastructure to force a "cold war" on the Ukrainian people. Therefore, it is vital to assist Ukraine with air defense to protect the remaining energy infrastructure, demands Baerbock.

17:03 Russian Forces Dominate Half of TorezAs per Ukrainian sources, the Russian military has claimed around half of the mining town of Torez in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. According to Vasyl Chyntsyk, head of the town's military administration, in Ukrainian news broadcasts, approximately 40-50% of the city is under Ukrainian control, with the remaining portion seized by the enemy. However, a Russian advance was prevented on Thursday. Approximately 1,150 residents, out of the initial 30,000, are reportedly still dwelling in the heavily damaged city.

16:29 EU Prepares Monday Sanctions Against IranSources within the European Union suggest that Iran will face sanctions imposition on Monday due to its supply of ballistic missiles to Russia. During the EU foreign ministers' meeting on Monday, a "first package" will be unveiled, targeting both individuals and organizations, according to a high-ranking EU official. The specifics of these sanctions remain undisclosed.

15:59 Kyiv Explores War Crime Claims in Journalist's DeathFollowing the confirmation of the death of a Ukrainian journalist in Russian custody, the General Prosecutor's Office in Kyiv is investigating the circumstance as a potential war crime. Victoria Roschtschyna's disappearance investigation was reactivated, and her death is now being scrutinized for evidence of intentional murder. The exact details of her demise remain unclear, according to Petro Jazenko, spokesperson for the Ukrainian coordinating center for captured persons.

15:29 Russian Troops Advance in Eastern Ukraine and KurskRussian troops seem to be making further progress in eastern Ukraine. They have seized control of the village of Ostriwske, reports Russia's state news agency TASS, citing the Defense Ministry in Moscow. In addition, two settlements in the Russian Kursk region, Novaya Soroschina and Pokrovskiy, have also been regained by Russian troops. Ukrainian forces had previously overstepped the state border in Kursk on August 6, but they still maintain possession of portions of the region.

14:58 Scholz Announces Hefty New Military Aid for UkraineGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged further extensive military aid for Ukraine, valued at 1.4 billion euros, to be supplied by Western partners. This package includes air defense systems, artillery, and drones, revealed Scholz during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin. Before their discussion, Zelenskyy declared his intentions to present Scholz with Ukraine's victory plan in a private conversation.

14:27 Zelensky Makes Appeal to Vatican for POW AssistanceUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has requested Vatican support in securing the release of Ukrainian prisoners held captive by Russia. According to Zelensky via Telegram, his primary concern during his 35-minute meeting with Pope Francis was the repatriation of these individuals. The Vatican and Zelensky also discussed participation in a later this month's POW conference in Canada.

13:56 Russia Announces Recent Gains in DonetskAfter the capture of the city of Vuhledar, Russian forces claim further advances in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. Based on statements from Vasyl Chyntsyk, head of the local administration, Russian troops have seized about half of the village of Torez. Ukraine had to abandon the crucial defensive stronghold of Vuhledar during early October-period and is currently attempting to regain territory along the frontline in Donetsk.

13:47 Scholz Prepares for Next Week's Meeting with ErdoganGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Turkey on October 19 to meet with Turkish President Erdogan in Istanbul. The discussions are expected to revolve around Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Middle Eastern developments, and migration. Regarding Ukraine, Scholz referred to Turkey as "an important partner," although Foreign Office officials refrained from confirming speculations that Turkey might join a new contact group for Ukraine.

13:36 Putin Commends "Strong" Relations with IranDuring the first in-person meeting with Iranian President Massoud Peseschkian, Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted the strong and developing relationship between Russia and Iran. According to Putin at the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat, Russian-Iranian relations are a priority and trade between the two countries has increased significantly this year. Previous interactions between the two leaders were limited to telephone conversations. Although Ukraine and the US allege Iran's arms supply to Russia for its offensive against Ukraine, Russia denies these accusations.

13:20 Crimean Oil Terminal Continues to BurnDespite attempts to extinguish the five-day-old fire in an oil depot located in Russian-annexed Crimea, according to local authorities, the situation remains unresolved. The head of the Russian-appointed administration, Igor Tkatchenko, reported that the fire department remains present at the site, yet indicated that the situation has stabilized and is under control. The depot was targeted by Ukraine on the eastern coast of Crimea on Monday.

12:56 Strengthening Defenses: Faeser Deploys GSG-9 Unit at Baltic SeaGermany's Interior Minister, Nancy Faeser, is reportedly beefing up federal police forces along the North and Baltic Seas. As per Spiegel, a specialized anti-terror unit of the GSG 9 will be stationed permanently in Neustadt, Schleswig-Holstein. From this Baltic Sea base, the unit will be better equipped to handle crisis situations promptly. The deployment is believed to be a response to potential sabotage threats against critical infrastructure. The GSG 9's maritime units are well-equipped with fast boats and specialized dive teams.

12:31 Cyber Warfare: Ukrainian Forces Hack Russian Military Training CenterUkrainian military intelligence operatives have reportedly launched a cyberattack on the network infrastructure of the North Caucasus Federal University in Russia. This university trains drone operators, digital communication specialists, engineers, and physicists for the Russian army. According to Ukrinform, quoting an informed source, the hackers posted a call for support for the Ukrainian armed forces' offensive operations.

11:56 Odessa Report: Ukraine Wary of Ramstein Ceasefire SettlementFollowing the cancellation of the Ukraine conference in Ramstein, Zelensky is visiting European leaders in London, Paris, Rome, and Berlin. In Germany, the Ukrainian president will meet with Scholz and Steinmeier. ntv reporter Stephan Richter speculates on potential discussion topics:

11:35 Pope Audience: Zelensky Meets Pope Francis in VaticanUkrainian President Zelensky met with Pope Francis in the Vatican this morning. The Vatican reported that the meeting lasted half an hour, and Zelensky presented the Catholic Church leader with a painting titled "The Massacre of Bucha," depicting a girl amidst the ruins. This was Zelensky's third visit to the Vatican. Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Pope has repeatedly called for peace, which has often been criticized in Kyiv. In March, Francis stirred a diplomatic row between Kyiv and the Vatican after he urged Ukraine to "lay down their arms and negotiate." Zelensky is now headed for Berlin.

CSU leader Markus Söder urges the EU to stand together in supporting Ukraine, under attack by Russia, ahead of Zelensky's visit. The EU should not let itself be swayed by the Alliance for Progress led by Sahra Wagenknecht or the AfD in its foreign policy, Söder told the Augsburger Allgemeine. "The AfD and Sahra Wagenknecht are Putin's mouthpiece," Söder stressed. "Our foreign policy must not be influenced by them." Söder dismissed calls from some eastern German CDU politicians for more diplomatic efforts to resolve the war between Russia and Ukraine. "Giving in to such surrender would create new threats, with the potential consequence that half of Europe could be under threat in five to six years," Söder warned. Meanwhile, CDU foreign policy expert Norbert Röttgen calls for more aid to Ukraine and criticizes the German government's stance. Röttgen regrets the cancellation of the Ukraine conference scheduled for tomorrow in Ramstein. "It's a worrying demonstration of European leadership weakness that we're unable to hold this conference even without the American president and achieve tangible results," Röttgen told Wirtschaftswoche.

10:51 Lengthy Prison Sentence for Russian Recruitment Office Attack Plot

In Russia, a man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for allegedly planning an arson attack on an army recruitment office. The 45-year-old from Siberia was found guilty by a military court of collaborating with a foreign state, membership in a terrorist organization, and attempting an attack, the FSB security service told Interfax news agency. According to investigators, the man contacted a representative of a paramilitary organization, considered a terrorist group in Russia, via the internet. He then produced incendiary devices to set fire to a recruitment office in Barnaul, southern Siberia.

10:38 Putin-Iran Meeting: Discuss Middle East Situation

Russian President Putin has arrived in Turkmenistan to attend an international forum with leading politicians from Central Asia. A meeting with Iranian President Massoud Peseschkian was also planned to discuss the situation in the Middle East. In his opening speech, Putin reiterated his desire to create a new world order with Russia's friends and partners, as shown in a video released by the Kremlin. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Moscow and Tehran signed an agreement worth approximately 1.5 billion euros, under which Iran would export drones to Russia for use against Ukraine. The US believes that Iran has also supplied Russia with ballistic short-range missiles.

10:21 Ukrainian Claim: Destruction of Russian Helicopter

The Ukrainian military claims to have destroyed a Mi-8 helicopter in the Kharkiv region, as reported by the Kyiv Independent. The General Staff did not provide details on how the helicopter was destroyed. The helicopter is estimated to be worth between $10 to $15 million.

09:50 Kiesewetter Warns of Ukraine's Potential Total SubjugationCDU foreign policy expert Roderich Kiesewetter highlights the need for unambiguous support for Ukraine before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Germany. He stated on ARD's "Morning Magazine" that the gravity of the situation is not being adequately conveyed. "Ukraine faces the danger of complete domination, there's a risk of mass exodus, and Putin confidently states: 'Why should I negotiate?' Diplomatic initiatives aren't compelling Russian President Putin to the negotiating table because he's observing that Ukraine is running out of ammunition."

09:19 Ukraine: Russia Moves 50,000 Troops to KurskAccording to Ukrainian accounts, Russia has moved approximately 50,000 troops from various conflict zones to the Russian region of Kursk since the Ukrainian offensive's start. Ukrainian military commander Oleksandr Syrskyi reported this in a television documentary, as reported by the Kyiv Independent. The Ukrainian leadership has stated that one of the primary objectives of the offensive since August has been to divert Russian forces from the battlefields in Ukraine.

08:51 Lange Warns Against Ceding Ukrainian Territory to RussiaSecurity expert Nico Lange opposes surrendering Ukrainian territory to Russia. If Putin is granted some Ukrainian territories, there will be no peace, he asserted to the "Bild" newspaper. "Putin's goal is not the territories, but control over Ukraine."

08:13 Glukhovsky: Putin Wants to Corrupt the New Generation in RussiaRussian author Dmitry Glukhovsky, who relocated to Europe, calls for resistance against Russian leader Putin during his exile. "The last three decades before the war saw the growth of a generation that aspires to a normal, happy, and free life," says the 45-year-old. Tens of millions of Russians in the cities do not back the war against Ukraine and have the potential for resistance against the system. He anticipates that the Kremlin leader will attempt to corrupt "this new generation" as well in the next five to seven years. Nevertheless, he remains hopeful about the future because the war is unpopular in Russia, and numerous Russians aspire for a different life.

07:36 Odessa Reports Several Deaths After AttackA Russian missile strike on the southern Ukrainian region of Odessa resulted in four deaths, according to local authorities. A ballistic missile hit a two-story building where civilians resided and worked, with Regional Governor Oleh Kiper announcing the news via the Telegram messaging service. Ten more individuals were wounded.

07:11 NATO Demands Higher Defense Spending from GermanyNATO considers Chancellor Olaf Scholz's "turnaround" policy inadequate and demands a significant increase in German defense spending. "Two percent is not enough for Germany, it needs to reach three percent," said the highest German NATO general, Christian Badia, to the "Süddeutsche Zeitung." Germany is currently meeting the NATO target of spending two percent of its GDP on defense. With a GDP of around four trillion euros, three percent would currently mean about 40 billion euros more annually.

06:49 Insurance Prices Surge for Ships Passing Through Ukrainian CorridorInsurance costs for ships passing through the Ukrainian shipping corridor in the Black Sea have risen dramatically this week after Russia intensified attacks on crucial ports, as reported by financial news agency Bloomberg, relying on two anonymous market participants. The costs now total one percent of the ship's value. Despite stable traffic, further attacks could prompt shipowners to exercise caution.

06:21 Ukraine Certifies New Drone ModelsSince the beginning of the year, more than 140 unmanned aerial systems and 33 ground robot systems, all domestically produced, have been certified for use in the Ukrainian military, according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, as reported by the state news agency Ukrinform. Forty percent of these were approved in the third quarter, indicating an increase in Ukrainian weapons manufacturing.

05:42 Klitschko Reports Explosions in KyivExplosions were heard in Kyiv overnight, with air defense forces deployed in the capital, according to "RBC-Ukraine," citing Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. "Explosions can be heard in the capital - air defense forces are in action. Stay in shelters," he conveyed on Telegram.

04:17 Zelenskyy's Meeting with Scholz in Berlin ExpectedUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected in Berlin as part of his visit to several European capitals. According to reports from Kyiv, a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is scheduled for 2:30 PM. During his discussions with Scholz and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Zelenskyy will discuss additional aid for Ukraine, including weapon deliveries to defend against Russian intruders, as well as efforts towards a peaceful resolution. The initial summit on the situation in Ukraine was scheduled at the U.S. airbase in Ramstein, Germany, on Saturday, but it has been postponed following U.S. President Joe Biden's cancellation of his state visit due to Hurricane "Milton." On Thursday, Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in London. Later, he met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris before traveling to Rome to meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. During his European tour, Zelenskyy is seeking further support for the resistance against Russian invasion forces.

03:21 "Resisting Russian hostility": Biden and Scholz affirm commitment to Ukraine's defenseAfter temporarily canceling his trip to Germany, U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have renewed their commitment to working closely together, including their mutual support for Ukraine's defense against Russian hostility, as stated in a published declaration from Washington. The relationship between the U.S. and Germany is described as "imperishable," the statement mentioned. Biden had postponed his scheduled state visit to Germany this week due to Hurricane "Milton" that struck Florida on Wednesday night. The planned meeting of the Ukraine Contact Group scheduled for Saturday at the U.S. airbase in Ramstein will unfortunately not take place either.

02:40 Russian forces intensify assault in Eastern Ukraine

Russian forces are advancing in eastern Ukraine with significant force, according to Ukrainian military reports. On Thursday alone, there were 114 assaults, reported the Ukrainian General Staff in their evening briefing. As many as 30 attacks occurred on the Lyman front section, which is a key transportation hub in the Donetsk region and still includes a few Villages from the Luhansk region that Russia has yet to occupy. Moscow officially declared the entire Luhansk region annexed in 2022. Attacks were also reported in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove. While the exact figures of the military engagement are not yet available, they do suggest the extent of the clashes. The military-affiliated but unofficial Ukrainian blog DeepState reported in the evening that four tiny Villages on the eastern front had been captured by the Russian army.

01:49 Before Scholz-Zelensky meeting: Experts urge delivery of long-range weapons to UkraineBefore Chancellor Scholz's meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky, foreign and defense experts from the Greens, FDP, and Union have suggested delivering German weapons with extended range to Ukraine. "We must dramatically increase the delivery of air defense, ammunition, and long-range weapons to Ukraine," stated Green politician Hofreiter to the "Rheinische Post." "Range limits on supplied weapons do not contribute to de-escalation, but rather enable further Russian attacks," warned the Green politician. "Ukraine is drowning, and we're still only throwing it lifebuoys," criticized FDP defense committee chairwoman Strack-Zimmermann. CDU defense expert Wadephul reiterated his call to make German cruise missiles available to Ukraine. "Delivering Taurus would be a significant aid. The successful Ukrainian attacks on Russian depots deep in the rear using cruise missiles of similar power show this."

23:53 Italy to hosting Ukraine reconstruction conference in July 2025

Italy will organize a reconstruction conference for Ukraine in July 2025. The reconstruction conference for Ukraine will be held on July 10 and 11, 2025, as announced by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the media in Rome. "Ukraine is not alone, and we will stand by it as long as necessary."

22:21 Foreign nationals allowed to hold officer positions in Ukrainian army

The Ukrainian parliament has passed an amendment allowing foreign citizens to hold officer positions within the Ukrainian armed forces. Previously, foreign volunteers could only serve as simple soldiers or sergeants. "The primary aim is to allow the recruitment of foreigners not only as soldiers and sergeants but also as officers," wrote MP Oleksii Honcharenko on Telegram.

Despite the World Bank's approved trust fund for Ukraine, military operations in the regions of Kherson and Zaporizhia continue to escalate. Russian forces have intensified their attacks, with the South Command reporting numerous repelled assaults and the use of drones and bombs. However, no significant gains have been made.

