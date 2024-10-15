London implements fresh sanctions targeted at Israeli settlers

Due to intense aggression by Jewish settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank, the UK has implemented new restrictions on several settler groups and unlawful settler establishments. These settlers have been involved in and supported "horrific human rights infringements" in the occupied territories, as stated by British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

During a trip to the West Bank, Raab met with Palestinians who had been subjected to "grievous physical harm" from settlers. He criticized the Israeli government for not intervening, which has led to a situation where settler violence has grown without limitation. Schools and families with young children have also become victims of this violence, Raab added. He urged the Israeli government to cease the expansion of settlements on Palestinian land.

Raab's previous Liberal Democrat counterpart, David Cameron, urged the new Labour administration to impose sanctions on the radical Israeli ministers Bezalel Smotrich (Finance) and Itamar Ben-Gvir (Police). He had worked towards this while in office, Cameron told the BBC. These men are extremists who have encouraged settler violence, among other things. Moreover, sanctions could influence Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to adhere to international laws.

The UK's new restrictions affect several settler groups that are part of ['The cast'] involved in human rights violations.

