Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsThe cast

London implements fresh sanctions targeted at Israeli settlers

 and  Lauren Adams
1 min read

London implements fresh sanctions targeted at Israeli settlers

Due to intense aggression by Jewish settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank, the UK has implemented new restrictions on several settler groups and unlawful settler establishments. These settlers have been involved in and supported "horrific human rights infringements" in the occupied territories, as stated by British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

During a trip to the West Bank, Raab met with Palestinians who had been subjected to "grievous physical harm" from settlers. He criticized the Israeli government for not intervening, which has led to a situation where settler violence has grown without limitation. Schools and families with young children have also become victims of this violence, Raab added. He urged the Israeli government to cease the expansion of settlements on Palestinian land.

Raab's previous Liberal Democrat counterpart, David Cameron, urged the new Labour administration to impose sanctions on the radical Israeli ministers Bezalel Smotrich (Finance) and Itamar Ben-Gvir (Police). He had worked towards this while in office, Cameron told the BBC. These men are extremists who have encouraged settler violence, among other things. Moreover, sanctions could influence Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to adhere to international laws.

The UK's new restrictions affect several settler groups that are part of ['The cast'] involved in human rights violations. Raab met with Palestinians who have suffered at the hands of these violent settlers, emphasizing the need for the Israeli government to address this issue.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Hazardous Situation: A sizeable portion of Ukraine is polluted with landmines and explosive...
Politics

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations.

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations. The ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine has been causing havoc for over two and a half years. This conflict has left behind an estimated hundreds of thousands of mines and other dangerous remnants of war scattered across residential areas and fields. These explosive items

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public
At Leipzig Airport, the delivery package ignited upon impact with the ground.
Politics

Yet another air parcel ignited in the UK.

Yet another air parcel ignited in the UK. During the summer, an incident involving a flaming package at Leipzig Airport raised eyebrows. German intelligence suspects a Moscow-orchestrated operation to be behind it. Now, a similar occurrence has been unveiled in the UK. The British counter-terrorist authorities are scrutinizing if Russian

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

Hazardous Situation: A sizeable portion of Ukraine is polluted with landmines and explosive...
Politics

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations.

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations. The ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine has been causing havoc for over two and a half years. This conflict has left behind an estimated hundreds of thousands of mines and other dangerous remnants of war scattered across residential areas and fields. These explosive items

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public
At Leipzig Airport, the delivery package ignited upon impact with the ground.
Politics

Yet another air parcel ignited in the UK.

Yet another air parcel ignited in the UK. During the summer, an incident involving a flaming package at Leipzig Airport raised eyebrows. German intelligence suspects a Moscow-orchestrated operation to be behind it. Now, a similar occurrence has been unveiled in the UK. The British counter-terrorist authorities are scrutinizing if Russian

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public