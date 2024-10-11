London contemplates deploying military forces to Ukraine.

The current UK administration is strongly backing Ukraine's cause. There's speculation that the UK might permit Kyiv to initiate long-range attacks on Russia, and rumors suggest that even the deployment of training troops is being explored. According to the British "Times", British military leaders are contemplating despatching trainers to Ukraine's western regions for comprehensive training of new recruits, particularly focusing on intense basic skills before deployment to the frontlines. This move could be seen as a provocation by Russia, although their warnings typically fade away quickly. The western region, although far from the conflict zone, is unfortunately, not immune to air attacks.

As per sources from the "Times", training Ukrainian soldiers on-site would address logistical challenges and reduce costs. A representative from the British Ministry of Defence stated, "We could carry out the training faster there. And it would be very far from the front, in remote locations, so the risk would be low." This venture would provide British soldiers with an opportunity to understand the combat capabilities of Ukrainian troops and test the latest weapons developed for the war.

Before this, countries like France and Lithuania had voiced their intention of sending training troops. Nations such as Hungary and Germany, however, have rejected this idea. Hakeem Jeffries, the chairman of the Democrats in the US House of Representatives, also expressed his view in mid-year to CBS News, saying, "We cannot abandon Ukraine, because if that happens, there's a high probability that the United States will have to intervene in the conflict - not only with our funds, but also with our soldiers."

" Positive news about long-range weapons and drones"

The progressive Labour government in the UK has recently condemned Russia's brutal aggression against Ukraine and conveyed its support to Ukraine. A few weeks ago, there were whispers that London was considering allowing Ukraine to launch strikes with Storm-Shadow missiles with a vast range on Russia, despite apprehensions about escalation and Kyiv's repeated requests. According to reports, the approval for such attacks depends on the US target selection.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov's statement suggested that the UK would grant approval. Post meeting his British counterpart John Healey, Umerov mentioned, "We also have positive news about long-range weapons and drone systems - the enemy will feel it on the battlefield." Moreover, London has assured the deployment of AS-90 self-propelled guns. According to Umerov, "By the end of the year, more AS-90 artillery systems will be delivered to the front." Ukraine has been utilizing the modern artillery system for some time now. Recently, soldiers reported a shortage of artillery systems to match up with the Russian side. However, the situation regarding the supply of ammunition has significantly improved.

