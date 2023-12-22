Transportation - Logistics group Dachser takes over Frigoscandia

The Allgäu-based transport group Dachser SE is taking over the leading Swedish food logistics company Frigoscandia. This "strengthens our position among the leading food logistics companies in Europe," said Dachser CEO Burkhard Eling on Thursday. Frigoscandia, with 1,300 employees and an annual turnover of around EUR 300 million, was previously owned by private equity investor Mutares. The purchase price was not disclosed. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of March following approval by the antitrust authorities. Dachser employs around 33,000 people worldwide and generated sales of EUR 8.1 billion last year.

Source: www.stern.de