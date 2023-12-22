Skip to content
Loggerhead turtle found on Sylt beach

A loggerhead turtle (Caretta caretta) lies in the sand on Hörnum's west beach. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Animals - Loggerhead turtle found on Sylt beach

A rare sea turtle washed ashore on Hörnumer Weststrand (Nordfriesland district) on Friday. A sandpiper reported the discovery of the loggerhead sea turtle (Caretta caretta) during a heavy storm, according to the Wadden Sea Protection Station. These animals usually live in the warm waters of the Mediterranean or the Atlantic.

"Unfortunately, our caretta made a weakened impression and was bleeding from its beak," said Dennis Schaper, head of the Sylt Wadden Sea Conservation Station. The animal was taken to a tank at the Sylt Aquarium, where it was examined and treated. "We hope that it will recover from its ordeal," said the station manager.

Slow acclimatization to warmer water temperatures is crucial, as the turtle could suffer a shock if the temperature suddenly rises due to the cold North Sea water. According to the conservation station, loggerhead turtles are threatened with extinction as they used to be hunted intensively. Around four weeks ago, a similar specimen was also washed up in Belgium.

