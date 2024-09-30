Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SocietyNewsentertainment

Logan Paul and partner Nina Agdal reveal the arrival of their first child.

Logan Paul has introduced his first bundle of joy with partner Nina Agdal, sharing the news on Instagram on a Sunday.

 and  Elizabeth Wells
1 min read
Nina Agdal and Logan Paul attend the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch event in May...
Nina Agdal and Logan Paul attend the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch event in May 2024

Logan Paul and partner Nina Agdal reveal the arrival of their first child.

"Hey there, Esmé Agdal Paul has joined the conversation," he typed, accompanied by a snap of him and Agdal cradling their newborn daughter.

Following his transition from YouTube sensations to WWE wrestling, Paul and Agdal, a renowned Danish model, disclosed their engagement in June 2023. Prior to that, they broke the news of expecting their first bundle of joy in April.

Paul's kin and fellow YouTubers flooded his post with well-wishes. His brother Jake, also a prominent online figure, commented, "CRAZY EXCITED FOR YOU!" while their mom, Pam Stepnick, said, "Grammy Pammy's here too! Thanks, Logan & Nina, for blessing us with this little Angel! Best teamwork yet!"

Mike Majlak, a former marketing manager and now known for his association with Paul, chimed in with "Party Uncle Mike," while Amanda Cerny added, "She's got Nina's peepers, gorgeous! Massive congrats to the Agdal-Paul clan!"

Recognized for his immense presence on YouTube and boasting 23.6 million subscribers, Paul has cashed in on his online fame by launching a successful but polarizing energy drink, Pulse, packed with six times more caffeine than a standard Coca-Cola can. Off-screen, he's also made a name for himself within the WWE, bagging the U.S title in June 2023.

After securing the U.S title in June 2023, Logan Paul and his fiancee Esmé Agdal decided to celebrate with some private entertainment at home. Amidst their joy, Paul's fans eagerly awaited updates on their new family life, expressing their excitement for the newborn's entertainment and bonding moments.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The ingenious retaliation of the modest individual
Society

The ingenious retaliation of the modest individual

The ingenious retaliation of the modest individual For six years, the crafty department store extortionist nicknamed "Dagobert" kept the authorities at bay. The public admired his exploits until he was apprehended in 1994. Now, the RTL+ miniseries "I Am Dagobert" revisits this notable chapter in German

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public
Award for Distinguished Cultural Figure honored upon Julia Roberts
Society

Award for Distinguished Cultural Figure honored upon Julia Roberts

Award for Distinguished Cultural Figure honored upon Julia Roberts Julia Roberts Set to Receive Prestigious Honorary César. Her outstanding acting talents have rightfully earned her this recognition. Julia Roberts is set to receive a significant honor. As per the organizers of the upcoming 50th César Awards, detailed on their official

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public

Latest

At the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival, situated in Las Vegas, Nevada, Coldplay's frontman, Chris...
Hot-Topics

Outrage in India over Coldplay Tickets Selling for Exorbitant $11,000 after Rapid Sellout and Subsequent Resale at Ludicrous Prices

Enthusiastic Coldplay followers in India were dismayed to discover that concert tickets were being marketed at exorbitant prices of around 850,000 INR on the internet, leading authorities to request an explanation from the head honcho of the event's ticket vendor regarding fraud accusations.

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public