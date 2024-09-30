Logan Paul and partner Nina Agdal reveal the arrival of their first child.

"Hey there, Esmé Agdal Paul has joined the conversation," he typed, accompanied by a snap of him and Agdal cradling their newborn daughter.

Following his transition from YouTube sensations to WWE wrestling, Paul and Agdal, a renowned Danish model, disclosed their engagement in June 2023. Prior to that, they broke the news of expecting their first bundle of joy in April.

Paul's kin and fellow YouTubers flooded his post with well-wishes. His brother Jake, also a prominent online figure, commented, "CRAZY EXCITED FOR YOU!" while their mom, Pam Stepnick, said, "Grammy Pammy's here too! Thanks, Logan & Nina, for blessing us with this little Angel! Best teamwork yet!"

Mike Majlak, a former marketing manager and now known for his association with Paul, chimed in with "Party Uncle Mike," while Amanda Cerny added, "She's got Nina's peepers, gorgeous! Massive congrats to the Agdal-Paul clan!"

Recognized for his immense presence on YouTube and boasting 23.6 million subscribers, Paul has cashed in on his online fame by launching a successful but polarizing energy drink, Pulse, packed with six times more caffeine than a standard Coca-Cola can. Off-screen, he's also made a name for himself within the WWE, bagging the U.S title in June 2023.

