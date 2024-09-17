Logan Paul and MrBeast introduce a rival to Lunchables, claiming it promotes healthier eating options.

MrBeast, Logan Paul, and KSI are joining forces on a "revolutionary improved-for-you lunch selection" titled Lunchly. This fusion meal incorporates all their products into one meal, targeted at their young fanbase.

The composite meal includes a Prime Hydration bottle, an energy drink low in sugar developed by Paul and KSI, which has gained immense popularity; a Feastables milk chocolate bar, a candy bar produced by MrBeast, a famous YouTube personality with over 300 million subscribers; and one of three ready-to-eat options such as pizza, nachos, or turkey and cheese with crackers.

As quoted in a press release, Lunchly cofounder Logan Paul stated, "Our objective has always been to not just offer superior quality products, but also healthier alternatives." He further pointed out that the school lunch market has been dominated by Lunchables since his childhood, and it's time to present a more viable option for those seeking a convenient, healthier choice.

Lunchly categorizes itself as "healthier" due to Prime's higher electrolyte content than Capri Sun in Lunchables, and MrBeast's chocolate bar having less sugar compared to a Kit Kat or Crunch bar.

Lunchly's debut takes place as Lunchable, under Kraft Heinz's ownership, declared a significant initiative last year to be part of school lunch programs. However, the company had to modify its ingredients first to comply with federal regulations, one of which involves adding fresh fruit to its meals.

A recent report by Consumer Reports in 2024 showed that the nutritional profiles of two Lunchables kits served in schools have even more sodium than the Lunchables kits available in retail stores.

Unsurprisingly, KSI, Paul, and MrBeast are adept at launching brands, benefitting greatly from their dedicated fan base. Prime Hydration sales have surged, posing a challenge to established brands like Gatorade and BodyArmor, despite concerns regarding the caffeine content in some of its drinks.

"Prime draws a youthful consumer demographic that hasn't had much in the way of enticing alternatives beyond traditional kid's drinks," mentioned Jeffrey Klineman, editor-in-chief of BevNet, in an interview with CNN. "Paul is far more appealing to a 13-year-old than a juice box."

The collaboration between MrBeast, Logan Paul, and KSI aims to offer their fans a business venture, Lunchly, that includes their popular products like the energy drink and the chocolate bar. This revolutionary lunch selection strives to provide healthier alternatives, catering to the demand for a fresher and less sugary option in the market.

