- Loeffler Institute confirms bluetongue in the Saarland

The Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut (FLI) has confirmed three cases of bluetongue disease in Saarland. The samples examined by the national reference laboratory for bluetongue disease at FLI came from a cattle farm and two sheep holdings, a spokesperson for the Federal Research Institute for Animal Health in Greifswald said. The exact number of affected animals could not be stated. There were no initial details about the exact locations of the outbreaks.

Establishment of Restriction Zones

On Wednesday, cases of bluetongue disease were detected in three operations in Saarland involving cattle and sheep. The final confirmation by FLI was still pending. The outbreak has led to the establishment of restriction zones as a legally required measure, the spokesperson said.

Following the official confirmation of the outbreak, animals susceptible to the virus, mainly cattle, sheep, and goats, may only be transported within Germany and the EU under certain conditions, according to the Saarland Ministry of the Environment. These and other disease control measures are being implemented by the State Office for Consumer Protection (LAV).

No Infection Risk to Humans

According to information from the Ministry of the Environment, there is no risk of infection for humans. Meat and dairy products can be consumed without concern.

Bluetongue disease is a notifiable viral disease transmitted by small blood-sucking midges, the ministry reported. In addition to cattle and sheep, goats, llamas, and alpacas are also susceptible. Animals can be protected from the disease through vaccination.

The measures implemented by LAV also include regular health checks of animals within the restriction zones to monitor the spread of bluetongue disease, focusing on susceptible animals like cattle, sheep, and goats. To ensure animal health and prevent further outbreaks, strict biosecurity measures should be implemented on affected farms.

