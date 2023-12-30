Hanover - Local postponement in the event of flooding in Lower Saxony

There are signs of a localized shift in the flood situation in Lower Saxony. It is currently moving from the Harz Mountains towards the districts of Celle and Oldenburg, said state fire director Dieter Rohrberg in Hanover on Friday. The water level measured on Friday morning still exceeded the highest reporting level in many areas. The focus is also on New Year's Eve fireworks.

Fears of a storm surge have not yet been confirmed, said Rohrberg. The flood situation varies from region to region and the all-clear cannot yet be given for the whole of Lower Saxony. Interior Minister Daniela Behrens (SPD) said that the focus of the flooding had shifted from the south-east to the north-west of the state over the past few days.

Exceptional event continues in some regions

According to Rohrberg, six districts and the city of Oldenburg are still experiencing what is known as an exceptional event. In the districts of Hildesheim and Northeim, however, it has now been lifted. The so-called exceptional event means that districts can, for example, access emergency services more easily.

The floods are still causing high water levels in many places in Lower Saxony. This is according to a situation report published by the State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation (NLWKN) on Friday morning. The water level measured at 7.00 a.m. exceeded the highest reporting level in numerous areas. This affected several places on the Weser, Aller and Leine.

Rising water levels possible on the Weser

Downstream of the Weser, the water levels would rise even further. It is therefore not yet possible to speak of an easing of the situation, particularly in the lower reaches of the Middle Weser.

In view of the expected rainfall, Interior Minister Behrens expects the flood situation to worsen in some regions in the coming days. "We have the weather forecast that it will continue to rain over the next few days and that there will also be storms, and that is of course not exactly easing the situation now, but actually exacerbating it in one place or another," said Behrens in an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio.

More rain expected on Friday

In Lower Saxony, the flood situation remains rainy in some regions. A meteorologist from the German Weather Service (DWD) told dpa that there could be rain on Friday, especially in southern Lower Saxony. By Saturday morning, 20 to 30 liters of rain per square meter could fall in isolated areas. According to the information, it will remain somewhat drier in the northern half with five to ten liters per square meter until Saturday morning. Overall, the amount of rain will be less than at the beginning of the flood situation, said the meteorologist.

Equipment from the German Armed Forces could be deployed

Should the situation worsen, Lower Saxony could also make use of equipment from the German Armed Forces and the Federal Police. This could involve transport helicopters, for example, which could be deployed if necessary, as state fire director Rohrberg said.

In some flood regions, a ban on fireworks has been issued - for example in parts of Bremen and the municipality of Lilienthal in the district of Osterholz. Environment Minister Christian Meyer (Greens) appealed for New Year's Eve firecrackers to be banned in areas affected by flooding. Organized fireworks, for example, should be used there, said Meyer. This would reduce the number of deployments for the heavily used forces.

Retirement home in Meppen evacuated as a precaution

A retirement home in Meppen, located directly on the Ems, had to be evacuated as a precautionary measure due to the flooding. A total of 52 residents were taken out of the home on Thursday evening with the help of the German Red Cross, said Petra Büter, press spokeswoman for the town. For the time being, the senior citizens had been accommodated in hospital and other care facilities. The evacuation was purely a precautionary measure. There is still a risk of flooding in various parts of the city due to softened dykes.

Animals are also still at risk due to the flooding. The Serengeti Park Hodenhagen is preparing for further evacuations of animals with an emergency plan. The house of the antelopes and giraffes, which is surrounded by water, is a particular cause for concern, said a spokeswoman for the zoo. "These animals would have to be anaesthetized for an evacuation, which is a major risk."

