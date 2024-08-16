after the Pentecost Flood - Local authorities report flood damage of 43 million euros

Three months after the severe flooding in the Saarland, the municipalities have so far reported damages of around 43 million euros to the state. The figures are based on estimates and are not final, the Ministry of the Interior in Saarbrücken announced. Costs include repairs to damaged buildings, roads, technical facilities, as well as the removal of landslides and debris. New equipment and gear for fire departments are also on the list.

"The damage settlement of the Whitsun floods will keep the Saarland busy for a long time," the ministry's spokesman said in response to a dpa inquiry. "This is because not all damages have been fully assessed yet."

He cited the swimming pool in Lebach as an example. There, the equipment in the basement was flooded. One cannot simply replace defective devices with new ones. Further work is necessary to protect the equipment from future floods, which will incur additional costs that cannot yet be quantified.

5,000 flood deployment operations from May 17

Over the Whitsun weekend, people in the Saarland and the southwest of Rhineland-Palatinate fought against flooding and floods. Heavy continuous rain caused floods, landslides, and flooded streets and cellars. The Saarland was extensively affected: there were 5,000 deployment operations by police, fire services, and aid organizations. A 67-year-old woman died as a result of a rescue operation in Saarbrücken.

The state has provided 33 million euros for damage settlement in a supplementary budget for the Whitsun floods. Additionally, after consultation with the municipal side, ten million euros will be used as a needs-based grant.

The state is improving the equipment and infrastructure of civil and disaster protection with 11.4 million euros - for vehicles, portable dams, sandbags, and high-performance pumps, the ministry announced.

Over 3.2 million euros in immediate aid for smaller damages had already been paid out to affected citizens by early July. The state paid half, community associations and municipality each 25 percent.

Talks with the federal government

Interior Minister Reinhold Jost (SPD) thanked the federal government for not charging the Saarland six million euros for supporting the Technical Relief Agency. The Saarland is dependent on federal aid to mitigate the negative impacts of climate change.

Here, one relies on additional urban development funding, as well as supplementary funds for flood protection and the development of rural areas. The state and the federal government are "in good talks," it was said.

The ongoing damage assessment from the Whitsun floods, caused by a hurricane-like weather system, is projected to keep the costs high for the Saarland. Additionally, the swimming pool in Lebach, significantly affected by the floods, requires additional investments to prevent future damage.

