Transfer - Loan fixed: Van de Beek joins Eintracht

On New Year's Day,Eintracht Frankfurt unveiled its first new signing for the rest of the Bundesliga season: Donny van de Beek. The 26-year-old midfielder joins the club on loan until the end of the season from English Premier League club Manchester United, who have also secured an option to buy the 19-time Dutch international.

"Donny van de Beek fits in perfectly with our style of play and is an important piece of the puzzle for our team. He has a wealth of international experience that will benefit our young players," said Eintracht sporting director Markus Krösche about the attacking player on Monday.

Van de Beek wore the Ajax Amsterdam shirt 175 times before moving to Manchester in 2020. He played 62 competitive matches for the English record champions. However, he has hardly featured this season. That should change in Frankfurt. "Donny radiates goalscoring threat and should, above all, get our attackers into promising positions," said Krösche, outlining his expectations of the new signing.

Eintracht is also working on signing further attacking players. The 20-year-old Nigerian Rafiu Durosinmi is set to arrive from Czech club Viktoria Pilsen. Ex-Stuttgart player Sasa Kalajdzic is also said to be on the verge of a transfer to Hesse. The 26-year-old Austrian plays for English club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Club announcement

