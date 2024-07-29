- Load from sunken freighter Verity largely recovered

Recovery of the cargo of the "Verity" freighter, which sank in the North Sea off Helgoland due to a ship collision, is almost complete. So far, 181 out of the total 187 steel coil rolls that the freighter had on board at the time of the accident have been recovered, the General Directorate of Waterways and Shipping in Bonn announced.

The salvage operation began in mid-June, more than seven months after the ship sank. Initially, hazardous substances were pumped out of the ship's tanks, which lie at a depth of around 37 meters.

Next, it is expected that by the end of August, the wreck of the "Verity" will be lifted using a floating crane. To do this, the wreck will be cut into two parts underwater. "We are now entering the final phase of the Verity salvage operation," said the head of the General Directorate, Eric Oehlmann, in a statement. The preparations of the contracted salvage company are running in close coordination with nautical and technical specialists from the authority. All safety-relevant precautions have been taken, said Oehlmann.

Divers will cut the wreck

According to the authority, in the coming days, the equipment necessary for cutting and lifting the wreck will be brought to the wreck site. Divers will handle the cutting. The remaining six steel coil rolls that are still in the wreck but currently inaccessible will be removed during the lifting.

On October 24, the "Verity" and the freighter "Polesie" collided southwest of Helgoland. The 91-meter-long "Verity", flying under the flag of the United Kingdom, sank. Authorities assume that five sailors lost their lives in the disaster. The captain was recovered dead. Four sailors are still missing. Two sailors were rescued. Due to its position in the German Bight, the wreck is a hazard to shipping.

The salvage operation of the "Verity" is taking place in The Netherlands, as the local waters serve as the operation's base. After the freighter's recovery, the salvaged cargo, including the remaining six steel coil rolls, will be transported back to The Netherlands for further processing.

Read also: