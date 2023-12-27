Liquefied natural gas - LNG terminal: Longer work on the 1st pipeline section

Gas network operator Gascade wants to work longer on the first section of the connection pipeline for the Rügen liquefied natural gas (LNG ) terminal. The company has applied to extend the construction period by the months of January and February within the marine protected areas, the responsible approval authority announced on Wednesday.

The work on laying the LNG connection pipeline is well advanced, but has not yet been fully completed due to weather-related delays in the fall, explained the mining authority in Stralsund. This concerns the first construction section, which comprises around half of the approximately 50-kilometer-long pipeline. This first section runs from Lubmin in Western Pomerania through the Greifswald Bodden to the coast of south-eastern Rügen.

The spawning season for herring is coming up at the beginning of the year. The Greifswald Bod den is regarded as a nursery for the fish.

According to the mining authority, a final decision on the approval of the requested change will be made at the beginning of January. However, the processing of the application has already been completed. The draft decision will therefore be publicly accessible from Thursday up to and including next Wednesday. A spokeswoman for the responsible Ministry of Economic Affairs in Schwerin was initially unable to comment on the content.

