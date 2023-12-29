Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsgreifswaldbinzfishinggasgermanyexpansionfederal authorityenvironmentmecklenburg-vorpommernenergyliquefied natural gas

LNG site: Fisherman files suit against federal authority

The LNG terminal being built on the coast of Rügen is controversial. Now a fisherman from the island is taking it to court. His lawsuit is directed against the expansion of a harbor access road and the federal government.

 and  Yaroslav Smith
2 min read
View of the port of Mukran. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
View of the port of Mukran. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Planned expansion - LNG site: Fisherman files suit against federal authority

A local fisherman has filed a lawsuit against a federal authority in connection with the controversial liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal on the coast of Rügen. The complaint to the Higher Administrative Court in Greifswald (OVG) is directed against the deepening of the harbor access road, which also plays a role in the planned LNG terminal there, the fisherman's lawyer announced on Friday. The Federal Directorate-General for Waterways and Shipping (GDWS) had approved the project. The OVG confirmed receipt of the complaint.

"We fishermen were completely ignored in the application process for the LNG terminal. That's why I now feel compelled to take legal action," fisherman Jürgen Kuse was quoted as saying. He is the fifth generation to fish off Binz, i.e. in the vicinity of the terminal being built. An urgent application has also been submitted to stop ongoing work in the port.

According to his lawyer, he sees procedural errors in the approval process and insufficient consideration of the interests of fishermen. The planned dredging work and the dumping of dredged material would harm fish stocks.

The head of the Thünen Institute of Baltic Sea Fisheries, Christopher Zimmermann, had recently warned of the effects of the dumping of dredged material on herring, which are already under pressure.

The fact that work is to continue in January and February in the Greifswald Bodden, which is considered to be a herring nursery, despite the upcoming herring spawning season, has also recently led to fierce criticism. After the connection pipeline for the LNG terminal has been laid, the seabed is to be restored here later than originally planned. Approval is still pending. Critics are calling for the work to be halted by mid-May.

According to the German government, the Rügen LNG terminal should be ready for operation this winter. It considers this necessary with reference to energy supply security. Critics speak of unneeded overcapacity and risks for the environment and tourism. One of the loudest critics is the municipality of Binz. Jürgen Kuse is also their spokesperson.

Procedure for deepening the harbor access

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A member of the fire department sprays water from a hose. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fire in joinery: 100,000 euros damage

A fire in a joinery in Alfdorf (Rems-Murr district) caused damage estimated at 100,000 euros. Neighbors noticed flames coming out of the roof on Friday morning, according to the police. The fire mainly damaged a suspended ceiling, parts of the roof and technical equipment in the workshop. It...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
The River Leine has burst its banks near Laatzen in the Hanover region. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

State fire director: shift in the flood situation

The flood situation in Lower Saxony is shifting somewhat locally. It is currently moving from the Harz Mountains towards the districts of Celle and Oldenburg, said state fire director Dieter Rohrberg in Hanover on Friday. The coast has not been so badly affected so far. Fears of a storm surge...

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public

Latest

A member of the fire department sprays water from a hose. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fire in joinery: 100,000 euros damage

A fire in a joinery in Alfdorf (Rems-Murr district) caused damage estimated at 100,000 euros. Neighbors noticed flames coming out of the roof on Friday morning, according to the police. The fire mainly damaged a suspended ceiling, parts of the roof and technical equipment in the workshop. It...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public